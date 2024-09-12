Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

