Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

