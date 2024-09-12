Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 923.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

