Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR opened at $32.98 on Monday. Immunocore has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 3,841.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,951,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,570 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 495.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 812,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $23,439,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.