Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

