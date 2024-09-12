Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) CTO Purchases $19,999.85 in Stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) CTO Meeshanthini Dogan acquired 68,965 shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $19,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Cardio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 22,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 312.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardio Diagnostics

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.