Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

