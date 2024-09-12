Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $215.54

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.54 and last traded at $211.48, with a volume of 752055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $184.75.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

