C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

CCR opened at GBX 150.80 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 578.16. C&C Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market cap of £579.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £69,317.07 ($90,646.10). In other C&C Group news, insider Feargal O’Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($102,000.78). Also, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 44,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($90,646.10). 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

