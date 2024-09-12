C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 44,151 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £69,317.07 ($90,646.10). In other C&C Group news, insider Feargal O'Rourke acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($102,000.78). 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
