Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $4.20 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Celestia has a market cap of $592.88 million and $60.04 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00007266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,479,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,260,273.972356 with 210,303,801.722356 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.25245899 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $63,418,361.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

