Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, an increase of 3,909.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLBTW traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,762. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.
About Cellebrite DI
