Central Asia Metals plc Declares Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,110.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

