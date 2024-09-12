Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Down 2.2%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.81. 27,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Champion Iron
Champion Iron Price Performance
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.