Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Down 2.2%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.81. 27,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 292,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Price Performance

About Champion Iron

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42.

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.