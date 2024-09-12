Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 1,003.6% in August

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 1,003.6% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 865,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Further Reading

