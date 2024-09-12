Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,732.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.8% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,264,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

