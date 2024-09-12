Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $152,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $552.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.45. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

