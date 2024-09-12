Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Acquires A$26,720.00 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$26,720.00 ($17,813.33).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, John Abernethy bought 162,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

