CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Director Acquires $2,010,750.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNX opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,780,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,276,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

