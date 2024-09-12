Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 2.6 %

CGNT stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $447.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

