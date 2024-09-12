Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.15

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

