Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.17. Approximately 466,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,176,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

