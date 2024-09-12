Comparing Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) and GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roots and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roots 0 0 0 0 N/A GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56

GAP has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Roots.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roots and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roots N/A N/A N/A GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roots and GAP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Summary

GAP beats Roots on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roots

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

