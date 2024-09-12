Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Craig Mason Purchases 609,653 Shares of Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Free Report) insider Craig Mason purchased 609,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,193.06 ($8,128.71).
Complii FinTech Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.
About Complii FinTech Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Complii FinTech Solutions
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.