Compound Price Up 5.8% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $44.34 or 0.00076357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $384.81 million and approximately $31.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.61 or 0.39976354 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,396 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,275.72193778 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.11766968 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 518 active market(s) with $36,849,347.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

