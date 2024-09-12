Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $620.88 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $620.88 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.38 or 0.00584160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00300524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,041,876,419 coins and its circulating supply is 4,429,373,455 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,041,573,430.42 with 4,429,073,419.08 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13555652 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $26,591,285.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

