Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

