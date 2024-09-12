Cookie Price Up 2.5% This Week (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $562,997.47 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,693,852 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 81,477,346.60991064 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02445853 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $554,113.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

