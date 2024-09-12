Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Down 0.9%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.23 and last traded at $84.57. 102,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 273,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after buying an additional 236,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,990,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.