Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $89.29. Approximately 47,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 273,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

