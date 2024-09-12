Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

