Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

