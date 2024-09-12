Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,025 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

