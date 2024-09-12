Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

