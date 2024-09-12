Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

