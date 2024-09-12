Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $134.99 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

