Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $94.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00007069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

