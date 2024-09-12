Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

