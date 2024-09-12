Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 3.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.20. 900,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,209,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,190 shares of company stock worth $29,204,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 262,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

