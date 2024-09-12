Critical Survey: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 39.64% 16.66% 2.66% Pacific Premier Bancorp N/A 6.34% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $837.34 million 4.43 $411.77 million $6.55 9.12 Pacific Premier Bancorp $356.77 million 6.32 $30.85 million $0.13 179.92

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. International Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 1,015.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Bancshares and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services, as well as payment processing, remote capture, and automated clearing house payment capabilities. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, corporations, professionals, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, and consumers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.