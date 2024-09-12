Curtiss-Wright Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1 %

CW traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,236. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

