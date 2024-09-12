Curtiss-Wright Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1 %
CW traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.84. The company had a trading volume of 145,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,236. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $318.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.
Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
