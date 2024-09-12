D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

