D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,520 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

