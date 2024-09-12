D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $80,594,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.