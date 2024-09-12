D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

