D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VHT stock opened at $283.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.