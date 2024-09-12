D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $3,832,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

