D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $681.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

