D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $228.13 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.