D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $235,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

