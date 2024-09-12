D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $23,922,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $94.90 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

